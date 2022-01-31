Duchess Camilla being given Meghan Markle's role

Duchess Camilla is being given a new role by Queen Elizabeth.
According to reports, the wife of Prince Charles will be the new patron of the National Theatre replacing Meghan Markle.
Citing royal sources The Times reported that Camilla was “pretty miffed” when the Queen gave Meghan the leading role but is “delighted” to now take it on.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settled in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US with their children to live a financially independent life.
The couple signed multi million dollars deals with Netflix and Spotify after moving to the United States.
They would make documentaries for the streaming giant as part of their deal.
