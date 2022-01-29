 
Saturday January 29, 2022
Emma Roberts 'loves' where is standing after Garett Hedlund split

Emma Roberts split from Garett Hedlund last week

By Web Desk
January 29, 2022
Emma Roberts is enjoying the single life!

The 30-year-old star, who recently broke off things from partner  Garett Hedlund, says that she is in a much happier place post-split.

Speaking in Tatler's March issue, Roberts talks about the life-changing past two years.

"I'm at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have," she said. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."

Roberts shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with ex Hedlund.

As per PEOPLE, the couple is struggling hard to co-parent their son. 

 "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told the media outlet after split.