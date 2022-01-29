Emma Roberts 'loves' where is standing after Garett Hedlund split

Emma Roberts is enjoying the single life!
The 30-year-old star, who recently broke off things from partner Garett Hedlund, says that she is in a much happier place post-split.
Speaking in Tatler's March issue, Roberts talks about the life-changing past two years.
"I'm at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have," she said. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."
Roberts shares 1-year-old son Rhodes with ex Hedlund.
As per PEOPLE, the couple is struggling hard to co-parent their son.
"It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told the media outlet after split.
