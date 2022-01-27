'Spider-Man: No Way Home' filmmaker reveals holding 'therapy session’ for three Spider-Men

Spider-Man: No Way Home filmmaker Jon Watt recently gave an insight into the preparations he did to film the reunion of three Spider-Men.

During his interview with Variety, the director revealed that he kind of arranged a ‘therapy session’ for the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland prior to film their first scene together.

“We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together,” he recalled.

“I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me,” spilled the director.

“We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off-screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session," Watt explained.

While expressing his excitement at the time, Watt shared, “Because we had done that work ahead of time, when filming that first scene with everyone, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching, like they were watching the movie.”

“You’re capturing something more than a scene from a movie; you’re watching a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he added.