Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers as she steps out in stunning outfit

Kate Middleton looked great as she rocked a £355 leopard-print dress during her visit to the Shout mental health text service in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge left everyone spellbound with her stunning personality during her public appearance.

William's sweetheart looked drop-dead-gorgeous during her meeting with the people who collaborate with Shout, the free and round-the-clock mental health text service.

She opted for a leopard-print green dress to mark the major milestone of a project she launched with Prince William, Prince Harry to break down the stigma surrounding people with mental health.

Kate wore the designer dress with a pair of long heel boots which finished below her knee and a matching black waist belt.

The future queen accessorised her look with gold plated hoop earrings, which she previously worn in October 2021 when she delivered a keynote speech at an event hosted by The Forward Trust.

Kate Middleton's eye-catching smile was elevating her look, and giving the volunteers a reason to stretch their lips in the same way.

The Duchess is joint-president of the Scout, the UK's only 24/7 confidential and free text messaging support service to people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and are in need of immediate support.