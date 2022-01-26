Chris Martin opens up about working with BTS in South Korea

Chris Martin says that he loves BTS with whom he collaborated on the song My Universe

Chris Martin, the frontman for beloved band Coldplay, says that him and his band love the South Korean septet BTS with whom they even collaborated on the 2021 song My Universe.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martin not only opened up about how the collaboration came about but also how much he admires the septet.

“For something that could have seemed so artificial, it turned out to be one of the most real feelings. We genuinely love those people,” he said.

Martin also shared his experience of hanging out with BTS in their native South Korea, saying, “It was cool to see how their life is. They are a very different kind of band to us. It's much more disciplined in a certain way."