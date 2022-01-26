Cricket Australia, PCB in contact to finalise tour: George Bailey

George Bailey, chairman of selectors of the Australia men's team. Photo: file

MELBOURNE: Expressing his confidence over the foolproof security measures taken by Pakistan, George Bailey, chairman of selectors of the Australia men's team, Wednesday said that Cricket Australia (CA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were in contact to finalise the much-awaited tour.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, the same number of ODIs and a T20I in March and April this year in their first tour of the country since November 1998.

In a statement, George Bailey said that they would announce the team as soon as Cricket Australia gives a nod to the Pakistan tour.



“Pakistan has taken foolproof security arrangements [for the upcoming Australia’s tour of Pakistan],” acknowledged Bailey



This will be the first time that an Australian side will be visiting Pakistan to play a cricket series after 24 years, with Islamabad looking eagerly to revive international cricket and host foreign teams.



The first Test match between the two sides will be played from March 3 in Karachi, while the second Test will be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi.



Australia in talks with Pakistan over venue selection



A day earlier The Sunday Morning Herald had reported that CA and PCB were in talks over the venues for Test matches.

The long-format matches are scheduled to take place under the lights of the stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, however, "negotiations were continuing with the [PCB] about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons", the publication had reported.

Some Aussies are still uneasy about touring Pakistan, but according to the publication, they were encouraged after receiving reports of the West Indies successful tour to the country.



"The tour will be made as short as feasibly possible given the bowlers will need to get their workloads up for the Test series, which begins on March 3," the publication had reported.

PCB rejects Australian report about single venue for Test series



The PCB, however, had said that there was no proposal on the table to play all three Test matches against Australia at a single venue.



The cricket board had said that the matches will be held as scheduled, adding "it is impossible to organise 19 days of international cricket at one ground.

It had further added that the apex COVID-19 body will be approached close to the series to decide about the number of spectators.