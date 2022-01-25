Paris Hilton is ready for motherhood, calls it her 'top priority'

Paris Hilton on Monday opened up about her future family plans, telling E! News that being a mom is her ‘top priority’ since marrying Carter Reum in November 2021.
The 40-year-old reality sensation told E! News' Daily Pop, “Having a child is definitely one of my top priorities. I cannot wait."
Hilton also added that she would like to have ‘two or three’ kids, sharing, “I would want twins first.”
“I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school,” she further explained, going on to say that she would maybe want a boy first.
Hilton had earlier, in January 2021, revealed that she had started the invitro fertilisation process (IVF) to ensure that she has “twins that are a boy and a girl.”
Talking about her husband, businessman Reum, Hilton said, “I couldn't be happier, he is just everything to me,” adding that their wedding was a “fairy tale wedding dream come true."
Hilton and Reum tied the knot in a lavish three-day ceremony in November 2021 and followed it up with a seven-week honeymoon.
