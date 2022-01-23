'Spin' being given to my statement regarding Nawaz's exit, Asad Umar says

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. — AFP/File

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that a "spin" is being given to his remarks regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being allowed to go to London to seek medical treatment.

A day earlier, the minister had said in a television programme that it was "100% Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision".

Explaining the context under which he had said this, Umar said that the discussion on the television programme revolved around "whether the PM takes decisions or someone else imposes decisions".

"I stated that the PM takes decisions. I was asked about the Nawaz Sharif exit decision in that context," he clarified.



The minister went on to recap what he said in the programme, saying that there was a consultation held on the matter, after which it was finally decided in a meeting of the cabinet that Nawaz be allowed to go abroad.

"No external force imposed it on us, hence I said decided by PM," he said.

Umar said that he was also among those who voted for the PML-N supremo to be allowed to travel.

"Later it became clear that medical reports on the basis of which decision was taken were falsified," he added.



Umar's revelations a day earlier



A day earlier, Umar said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the premier which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other PTI members present.

"This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting," he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his.

He further said that the party's senior leadership attended the meeting and that everyone held a different opinion.