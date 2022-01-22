BTS’ RM’s pictures from his visit to Jaehyo Lee Gallery leave fans stunned 

K-pop music sensation band, BTS’ members are currently enjoying their time off work. The group leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, also took the opportunity to visit some of his favourite places from the list.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Permission to Dance crooner left his fans stunned as he shared a few pictures from his latest visit to the Jaehyo Lee Gallery in the Gyeonggi Province.
The beautiful art gallery feature renowned artist Jaehyo Lee’s marvellous sculpture works. In the shared pictures, RM, 27, can be seen standing in the rock installations alley.
The singer was dressed in casual attire including a jacket, cap and a safety mask. He also posted a series of pictures from the gallery featuring 3D wooden cylindrical sculptures.
On the work front, BTS’ hit track Butter earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in November last year.
