Christina Aguilera 'connects' with Britney Spears, 'admires' her courage

Christina Aguilera is extending support for former music rival Britney Spears.

Speaking to The Enrique Santos Show on Friday, the singer confessed she holds immense respect for Spears.

"I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."

"I couldn't be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit," she continued.

Aguilera went on to understand where the 40-year-old pop star comes from, considering their similar journeys.

"And yes, growing up in this business can be freakin' crazy," she shared. "You know, if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I. I will always be here to reach out to. I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens, and that we always feel unified."

Earlier, Aquilera also lauded Britney for her courage and zeal for life.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera wrote in a post she shared to her social media. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

Aguilera added, "The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space and her own happiness."