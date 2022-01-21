 
close
Friday January 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson's upcoming 'The Batman' is the longest 'Batman' movie ever

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen as the Caped Crusader in almost three-hour-long movie

By Web Desk
January 21, 2022
Robert Pattinsons upcoming The Batman is the longest Batman movie ever
Robert Pattinson's upcoming 'The Batman' is the longest 'Batman' movie ever

Robert Pattinson is all geared up to break box office with his much-anticipated avatar of The Batman in the upcoming superhero action film which is reportedly the longest instalment so far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official runtime of the much-hyped film is two hours and 55 minutes including about eight-minute long credits.

The movie is also one of the longest theatrical superhero projects, in comparison with  Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

The 2019 film ran for three hours and one minute as it landed the second spot on top-grossing films of all time.

The Twilight star will be seen helming the character of the Caped Crusader in the movie, which is slated to hit theatres n March 4.

The action-packed film has also recently received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”