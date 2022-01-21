Robert Pattinson's upcoming 'The Batman' is the longest 'Batman' movie ever

Robert Pattinson is all geared up to break box office with his much-anticipated avatar of The Batman in the upcoming superhero action film which is reportedly the longest instalment so far.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official runtime of the much-hyped film is two hours and 55 minutes including about eight-minute long credits.
The movie is also one of the longest theatrical superhero projects, in comparison with Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.
The 2019 film ran for three hours and one minute as it landed the second spot on top-grossing films of all time.
The Twilight star will be seen helming the character of the Caped Crusader in the movie, which is slated to hit theatres n March 4.
The action-packed film has also recently received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”
