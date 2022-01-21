Anna Kendrick and Bill Gader discreetly dating for one year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Kader have been reportedly dating for about a year.

A source as per PEOPLE reveals how the two stars, who met on the Saturday Night Live set and then went on to star in Disney's Noelle together, have found love in one another.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” the insider told the outlet. “They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” the source continued. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

The news comes after Bill Hader broke up with former partner Rachel Bilson after a few months of dating in 2020.