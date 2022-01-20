At least three killed, 23 injured in Lahore blast

LAHORE: A blast in Lahore's Lohari Gate area on Thursday left at least three people dead and 23 others injured, police and health officials said Thursday.



Speaking to the media after the incident, DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that the investigation is in the initial stage and the nature of the blast is being ascertained.

Commissioner Lahore retired Capt Muhammad Usman Younis confirmed that at least three people have died as a result of the explosion.



Police believe it a planted device, however, it has not yet been determined whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a timed device. Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the site.



The Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital, where the injured were taken, confirmed that the facility received two bodies, 23 injured people and that four people are in critical condition and were rushed to the operation theatre.



The blast shattered windows of nearby buildings while several motorcycles, parked near the blast site, were damaged.



More to follow.