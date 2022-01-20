NCOC directives: Sindh notifies new restriction for schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government Thursday notified new restrictions in schools in line with the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
“In pursuance of the decision of the NCOC meeting held on 19/01/2022 and with the approval of Competent Authority, keeping in the current rapid spread of COVID-19 Omicron critical condition, the following decisions have been made for strict compliance throughout the province in all public, private and allied intuitions of Sindh under the administration of this department,” read the notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department of the Sindh government.
