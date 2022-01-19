NCOC imposes fresh curbs on schools, other sectors in cities with over 10% positivity

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced new curbs on schools, large gatherings and other sectors in cities with an over 10% positivity ratio.
The NCOC issued fresh guidelines after taking a detailed review of the current disease situation in the country and corresponding protocols, it said in a statement.
“After a deliberate and consultative process with federating units, the forum agreed on the implementation of undermentioned NPIs/decisions,” the NCOC said, adding these measures will be implemented from January 20-31, and a review will be done on January 27.
The forum said that the new curbs on the wedding sector would remain effective till February 15.
Gatherings/weddings
Dinning
Gyms
Cinemas
Shrines
Amusement Parks
Sports
Education sector
More to follow....
