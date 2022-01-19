NCOC imposes fresh curbs on schools, other sectors in cities with over 10% positivity

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced new curbs on schools, large gatherings and other sectors in cities with an over 10% positivity ratio.

The NCOC issued fresh guidelines after taking a detailed review of the current disease situation in the country and corresponding protocols, it said in a statement.

“After a deliberate and consultative process with federating units, the forum agreed on the implementation of undermentioned NPIs/decisions,” the NCOC said, adding these measures will be implemented from January 20-31, and a review will be done on January 27.

The forum said that the new curbs on the wedding sector would remain effective till February 15.



NCOC issues a new set of restrictions for cities with high COVID-19 prevalence.

Curbs for cities with positivity rate above 10%

Gatherings/weddings

All types of indoor gatherings, weddings have been banned while outdoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).

Dinning

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor Gyms at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated people only.

Sports

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for student below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.

More to follow....