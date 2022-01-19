 
close
Wednesday January 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

NCOC imposes fresh curbs on schools, other sectors in cities with over 10% positivity

Children under 12 years will go to schools on staggered days with 50% attendance; Indoor weddings banned

By Amina Amir
January 19, 2022
Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. Geo News screengrab
Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced new curbs on schools, large gatherings and other sectors in cities with an over 10% positivity ratio.

The NCOC issued fresh guidelines after taking a detailed review of the current disease situation in the country and corresponding protocols, it said in a statement.

“After a deliberate and consultative process with federating units, the forum agreed on the implementation of undermentioned NPIs/decisions,” the NCOC said, adding these measures will be implemented from January 20-31, and a review will be done on January 27.

Related Stories

The forum said that the new curbs on the wedding sector would remain effective till February 15.

NCOC issues a new set of restrictions for cities with high COVID-19 prevalence.
NCOC issues a new set of restrictions for cities with high COVID-19 prevalence.

Curbs for cities with positivity rate above 10%

Gatherings/weddings

  • All types of indoor gatherings, weddings have been banned while outdoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 individuals (fully vaccinated).

Dinning

  • There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

  • Indoor Gyms at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

  • Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

  • Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

  • Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated people only.

Sports

  • There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

  • Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for student below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.

More to follow....