Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily COVID-19 infections for first time since August 4

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9.48%. Photo: Geo/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 5,472 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the highest daily caseload since August 4, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Wednesday morning.

Pakistan last logged 5,661 daily coronavirus cases on August 4.





As per the latest statistics of the NCOC, a total of 57,669 tests were conducted in the country during the last 24 hours, of which 5,472 came back positive, pushing the positivity rate to 9.48%.

Meanwhile, eight more patients succumbed to the COVID-19, taking the overall death toll from the virus to 29,037. The condition of 908 patients was stated to be critical.

In addition to this, the active coronavirus cases in the country shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, making it the highest since October 6, according to the official data.

COVID-19 positivity rate in major cities

Karachi — 40.13%

Muzaffarabad — 21.43%

Lahore —15%

Hyderabad — 13.98%

Islamabad — 11.8%

Peshawar — 10.68%

Rawalpindi — 10.26%

'Omicron prevalence high among schoolchildren in Karachi'

A day earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that coronavirus cases of the new variant Omicron were "the highest in Karachi, especially in school going children".

Chaudhry had said that the cabinet was given a briefing regarding the Omicron situation in the country during which it was told that the total number of cases in the country has now crossed 5,000 — a 2.5-fold increase in cases.

Furthermore, a 30% increase in admissions to intensive care units had been witnessed, Chaudhry had said.

Citing the importance of vaccinations, he had said Omicron has shown a "negligible effect" on people who are fully vaccinated (having received two doses) and those who have even received booster shots.

"And where there have been no vaccinations, the effect is very pronounced," the minister had noted.

Chaudhry had said that Sindh lags behind the most in terms of vaccinations and so does Karachi, city-wise.