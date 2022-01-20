Actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.
Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for best actor for his role in “It’s Only the End of the World,” a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance.
“French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel had collided with another skier on a blue ski trail, an intermediate slope, in the town of Montvalezan in eastern France, the prosecutor of nearby Albertville said in a statement.
She said Ulliel was unconscious after the collision and was taken by helicopter to a Grenoble hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The other skier was unharmed...Reuters
