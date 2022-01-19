Janet Jackson breaks down in tears while speaking of Michael Jackson in documentary: Watch

Pop star Janet Jackson has opened up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new trailer for upcoming documentary.

The singing sensation broke years of privacy to reveal all on the loss of her brother Michael Jackson, motherhood and Super Bowl halftime show controversy in explosive new trailer.



The 55-year-old musician is seen with her family and celebrity friends including Mariah Carey and Samuel L Jackson to speak out on her incredible career and life. She bursts into tears while sharing the moments with her late brother 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson.

The four-part Sky's anticipated Janet Jackson documentary features never-before-seen archive footage from her childhood as well as home videos of her recent years as a mother to son, Eissa Al Mana, five.

In the teaser, Janet Jackson can be seen discussing her major life events, including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.



The new trailer shows the singer's childhood fame and her sibling's troubled relationship with their father as she admits: 'There were times I didn't understand where I fit in... My father was very strict, he was in charge of my life.'

The teaser also features footage of Janet as a mother and her past romances, as she tells the camera: 'I haven't given up on love.'

Janet Jackson breaks down when talks about her late brother Michael and the child abuse allegations that surrounded him. When asked if the allegations affected her own career, Janet replies: 'Guilty by association.'