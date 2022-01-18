Adele eyes to become highest-paid female star in Las Vegas

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele is set to achieve another milestone as she expects to charge £500k for her show during her Las Vegas residency.

According to The Sun, the Someone Like You singer, 33, will take home a whopping £500K per show and this will eventually make her the highest-paid female star in the history of organization.

“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it,” a source told the outlet.

“She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising. Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

During her residency, the I Drink Wine singer will also have access to other perks like a £41,000-a-night private suite which will be accessible to her at any time and will also have a butler, an executive assistant, security, and a chauffeur.

Earlier Adele announced that she will be playing 24 shows on the weekends at the Caesars Palace which will run till 16 April.

It comes after the massive success of her latest album 30, which was the best-selling album of 2021 after just six weeks on sale.