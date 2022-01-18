11 killed as Saudi coalition targets Houthi stronghold after UAE attack

SANAA: Eleven people were killed in coalition airstrikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates.
"Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.
The airstrikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces.
The late Monday strikes came hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi which killed three people and wounded six.
The Houthis have carried out repeated cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.
Top American scientist Anthony Fauci criticized a vaccine skeptic Republican senator Rand Paul
Khorasani was involved in several attacks on innocent civilians and personnel of security forces
Global Times says the visit may also "make breakthroughs" in talks over a China-GCC free-trade agreement
"The situation has stabilised in all regions of the country," says statement by presidency
At least six people lost their lives after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil with...
The French Interior Ministry said 105,200 people participated in Saturday's protests across France, 18,000 of them in...