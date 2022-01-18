Shining Pakistani student passes O Level exam at 13

KARACHI: A shining Pakistani student, Ali Saif, passed the O Level examination of the University of Cambridge at the age of 13 years.
In a major achievement at such a young age, Ali Saif passed the O Level exam in Computer Science with an A*.
Congratulating his son over the success, Umar Saif said, “My younger son Ali Saif just got an A* in O level Computer Science, which he gave for “fun” at the age of 13 because he enjoys programming.”
In a Facebook post, Saif said, “This is three years ahead of his time, his O Level studies at Aitchison will actually start next year.”
Ali has become one of the youngest Pakistanis to get A* in Computer Science in O Level.
It is pertinent to mention here that his brother, Hadi Saif, had also scored A* in the O Level examination in October last year.
For the October-November 2021 exam series, more than 155,000 entries were made by Pakistani schools for Cambridge International AS & A Level as well as Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE. Students who took exams in October-November 2021 received their results last week.
Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Second Language Urdu were the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects in the exam series among Pakistani students.
