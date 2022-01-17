Punjab recommends 50% attendance in schools for children under 12

LAHORE: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the fifth wave of the pandemic, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has recommended 50% attendance in schools for students below the age of 12 years.
Speaking at an event, Murad Raas said that no decision has been taken yet to close educational intuitions in Punjab.
He maintained that social gatherings were fueling the coronavirus surge in the country. Opposing the closure of schools, the Punjab education minister said that COVID-19 related SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in the educational institutions in the province. The majority of students have been vaccinated against coronavirus, he added.
It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of all the health and education ministers is currently underway at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to review the COVID-19 situation in the country and take decisions to curb the virus spread.
The forum is discussing the implementation of SOPs at the educational institutes, wedding halls, markets and other public places in view of a sharp rise in infections across Pakistan, especially in Karachi where the positivity ratio topped 40% on Sunday.
More to follow-------
