Kanye West allegedly sends 'threats' of physical assault to Pete Davidson in new song

Kanye West has allegedly 'threated' estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson of physical assault in his new track with rapper The Game.

According to Page Six, a leaked snippet of the song titled My Life Was Never Eazy surfaced on internet on Friday in which the 44-year-old rapper can be heard rapping, “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s (expletive).”

The rap lyrics hinted at West’s 2002 car crash almost 10 years after which, he married to Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum filed for divorce in 2021 and is currently dating Saturday Night Live star.

Meanwhile, there are still speculations about the originality of the leaked snippet.

However, fans have already taken over the internet to make the snippet go viral on social media.



