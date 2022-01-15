Kanye West does not like daughter North making TikToks

Kanye West does not like his children on TikTok.
Speaking to Hollywood Unlock in an upcoming interview, the Donda rapper says his children are not allowed to be on social media sites without his permission. The 44-year-old shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2½ with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
"Security ain't going to be in between me and my children," he began.
"And my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he continued.
The rapper added that Kim's security banned him from going inside home with North.
"My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined," Kanye said out loud.
