How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marked Kate Middleton's birthday

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had momentarily decided to put their strained relationship with the royal family aside so that they could enjoy a private moment with their sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



According to royal expert Christopher Anderson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished Kate on her 40th birthday in a very private video call rather than taking to social media like they used to do.

"They did a video call. They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private. Harry and Meghan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago," he said.

Prior to their relationship going south, Harry and Meghan had displayed "their affection" online however, they have since kept their relationship strained.

"This time everything was kept private," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kensington Palace paid a special tribute to Kate - who turned 40 on January 9, 2022 - by sharing a series of portraits on her special day.