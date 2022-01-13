Teaser release: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announce new film ‘Selfiee’

Popular stars on the Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have announced their first project together, upcoming new film, Selfee.

On Wednesday, the Sooryavanshi actor turned to his social media handle and posted a few selfies as he announced the project. Leaving fans in excitement, the Atrangi Re actor, initially posted a solo selfie and later shared another with the Murder actor.

In the shared picture, Akshay and Emraan, who will be sharing the screen space together for the first time, are seen riding their bikes in a scenic mountain background.

In the caption, the Khiladi star wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what?@therealemraan.”

Sharing the same picture on his Instagram handle, the Jannat actor wrote, “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar!.”

The teaser of the upcoming film has been released on Instagram, which showcases Akshay and Emraan’s killer dance moves.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of 2019 hit Malayalam film Driving License. It will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by director Raj Mehta of Good Newwz. The film, which is ready to hit the floors soon, is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2022.

Meanwhile, Akshay has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He also shared the trailer for his upcoming film, Prithiviraj.

Emraan, on the other hand was last seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.