Police baton-charge, arrest 20 young doctors in Quetta

QUETTA: Police arrested at least 20 young doctors when they attempted to enter the Red Zone in Quetta on Wednesday.



Clashes broke out between the police and the young doctors when they started marching towards the city’s Red Zone. The police restored to baton-charging the protesting doctors and stopped them from entering the Red Zone, where sit-ins and protests of any kind are banned. During the clashes, six police officials also suffered injuries, said police.

Following the clashes, the young doctors and the paramedical staff staged a sit-in on Anscomb Road and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off Anscomb Road and diverted the traffic to alternative routes.



The young doctors have been protesting for the last one and half months.









More to follow.

