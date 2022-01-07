Ben Affleck in career trouble amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck is constantly making bad decisions in between rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, reports OK! Magazine.
A source close to the Gone Girl actor revealed that he is suffering from a lot of pressure which is eventually causing him to make wrong choices.
"He’s not acting right in the head," a source confides to OK! "He’s making a lot of bad decisions."
"Ben’s running himself ragged and needs to take a step back," added the insider. "Otherwise, at this rate, he’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode."
The 49-year-old is especially stressed to keep his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.
"The fact that they even got back together feels like a miracle," shared the insider of the couple who earlier dated from 2002 to 2004. "He doesn’t want to mess things up."
Ben made headlines last month when he confessed that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner and "started drinking" for the very reason.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes opting for an amicable breakup
Sutapa Sikdar looked back at sweet moments of Irrfan Khan on his 55th birth anniversary
Julia Fox gushes over Kanye West's fun-loving personality
'Squid Game' star, Jung Ho-yeon became the first Korean model to appear on Vogue's front page
Sunny Leone jokingly admitted that she is a fool who always arrives on time
James Corden on Thursday revealed that his show 'The Late Late Show' will not be aired for the week