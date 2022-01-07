Check out Princess Beatrice’s sweet tribute to daughter, step-son

Princess Beatrice is keeping her family of four close to her heart with custom jewellery.
In a photo taken last month, Beatrice, who welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, was seen wearing a customised necklace with the initials of her daughter and husband, reported People.
That’s not all; the necklace also features a ‘W’, a tribute to her step-son Christopher Woolf, who is referred to by his nickname, Wolfie.
The Queen’s granddaughter is seemingly inspired by her fellow royals, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who have both worn necklaces that pay tribute to their families.
Kate, mom to three of Prince William’s children, has a collection of necklaces marked with her children’s initials, while Meghan, wife of Price Harry, has notably flaunted a necklace featuring her two children’s zodiac signs.
