The logo of Sindh government.

The Sindh government Friday clarified that the notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the province is "fake" and no such directives have been issued.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Sindh chief secretary said that the provincial government has not issued any order related to coronavirus measures.

"The notification circulating on social media is fake," he said.

Social media has been rife with fake news for the last several days since the coronavirus started to rise, with unscrupulous elements sharing fake notifications and statements claiming to be issued by the government.