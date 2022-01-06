Hard to form next govt if PTI fails to win next phase of KP polls: Khattak

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak. Photo: file

MANSEHRA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday feared that if PTI fails to secure a win in the second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will be hard to form the next government at the Centre.



Addressing a PTI workers convention in Mansehra, Khattak said that the results in the upcoming LG polls in the province will have an impact on the next general elections in the country.

He assured the workers that their reservations and grievances will be removed to ensure PTI’s victory in the local body elections. Khattak said that he was taking steps to restore the lost confidence of the workers in the party, adding that from now on they will be considered the most important assets of the party.

He advised the activists to avoid competition among themselves to win the upcoming elections. Khattak said that tickets will be given to the candidates after consultation with the workers and on the basis of merit.

Khattak said that he would resign as PTI’s KP chapter president if he fails to improve the party position in the province. He also thanked PM Imran Khan for entrusting him for this important responsibility.

Why did PTI lose in KP local bodies polls?

On December 20, shedding light on the reasons behind ruling PTI’s failure in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz had admitted that internal strife was the core reason behind the setback suffered by the party in the province.

Talking to journalists, Faraz had said that the "PTI contested elections against PTI" in the province.

“PTI would have won elections in 14 districts had this not been the case,” he had added. The minister had said that they had learnt a lesson from the elections, adding that they would change their strategy for the next phase of polls in the province.

He had said that they will focus on party discipline and will activate the lower cadre of the party.

