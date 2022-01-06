Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report

Experts worry Queen Elizabeth’s approach towards handling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has sealed Prince Andrew’s fate.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams during his interview with The Sun.

There he was quoted saying, "If he's going to step down from all royal links permanently, as Meghan and Harry have, then you look at the situation where they kept the HRH and didn’t use it.”



"They've set the precedent in that sense. That may apply if he were to lose this case or were to be perceived to lose this case.”

"What might happen to Andrew is a form of 'internal exile', where he might, for example, manage the royal estates or something similar.

Ms Fitzwilliams also went on to say, "He would lose his remaining links with charities and his military links.”

"In a worst-case scenario, if he were to lose the civil case against him, it might be agreed that he would keep his HRH but would not use it."