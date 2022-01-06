Experts worry Prince Andrew’s decision to use legal loophole could prove ‘disastrous’

Experts fear Prince Andrew’s decision to utilize preexisting legal loopholes in the case against his accuser Virginia Giuffre could “prove disastrous”.
This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer Angela Levin during her interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO.
During her interview she started off by commenting upon how ‘disastrous’ it would be if a “senior royal uses a legal loophole" to evade charges.
She admitted, “Those are the two words, his lawyers say that he is a potential defendant, but the judge hinted that he wasn't at all because the document was supposed to be absolutely confidential.”
With this “He wouldn't know anything about this and therefore he cannot now claim against it. So we will have to wait and see but it looks very doubtful.”
"If you think, this civil case could be closed at any time, it's easy for them to say, okay, let's work together between the two lawyers and get rid of it.”
Before concluding she also admitted, "And I think for a senior royal to rely on a technical couple of words in a court case looks absolutely appalling."
