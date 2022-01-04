Second Pakistani cremated in Japan in six months

Rashid Mahmood Khan. File photo

TOKYO: The bodies of two Pakistanis have been cremated in the last six months in Japan, leaving the community in mourning.

According to details, the body of senior Pakistani Rashid Mahmood Khan was cremated by the local authorities after he died a few days ago.

The 50-year-old from Lahore had no children and his Japanese wife had no contact with any Pakistani or Muslim organisation.

The issue came to light after his close friend Malik Noor Awan contacted the hospital management and found out that he had passed away and his last rites were performed as per Japanese traditions.

A large number of Pakistanis including senior Pakistani nationals Noor Awan, Abid Hussain, Malik Younis and Chaudhry Ansar have demanded the government of Pakistan to take up the issue with the Japanese government.