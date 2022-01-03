Daniel Radcliffe addresses the casts ‘peak hormone’ antics in Hogwarts

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe surprises fans with secrets about everything romantic that happened inside the walls of Hogwarts during the casts “hormone peaked” moments.

Radcliffe weighed in on it all during his latest appearance on HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiere.

There he was quoted saying, "There was crushes, and people went out with each other and broke up, just like I used to do in school.” (sic)

He even added a cheeky quip and admitted, "It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom."

Not only that, Hermione and Radcliffe would even give each other dating advice often, behind the scenes.

Reminiscing over one such instance, Radcliffe also admitted, "If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I'd be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back, what do I do? This is a nightmare'."