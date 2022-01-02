Travis Scott makes quiet return to Instagram ft. daughter Stormi

Travis Scott is ditching his hiatus on Instagram after the devastating Astroworld tragedy.
On Saturday, the rapper marked New Year with a photo of his three-year-old daughter Stormi in a $1,290 Gucci tweed coat.
After laying low for two months and being sued for $750 million, Scott seems to be planning a return to his social media in 2022.
On the other hand, girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Kylie Jenner is gradually coming back to Instagram with some of her brand endorsements and some brave posts on heartbreak after the Astroworld tragedy. Kylie is also expecting her second baby with Travis and as per reports, the makeup mogul is due in the coming weeks.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to sell their luxurious abode in California
Sajal Aly is recalling loved-up moments with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Minal Khan asks trolls to step back and stop bashing her
Veteran screen legend Betty White passed away on December 31 just days shy of her 100th birthday
Prince Andrew might lose his title of Duke of York if he loses the sex abuse case brought on by Virginia Giuffre
Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on Saturday for reportedly trespassing