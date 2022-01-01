Smart lockdown imposed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area after emergence of Omicron cases

The district administration has imposed a micro-smart lockdown in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal for two weeks. Photo: file

KARACHI: In a bid to reduce the transmission and contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city, the district administration has imposed a micro-smart lockdown in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal for two weeks after the emergence of 11 cases of the strain in the area.

On Thursday, 11 members of a family in Karachi's District East tested positive for the Omicron variant after which the local administration decided to impose the lockdown.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Karachi East, a micro-smart lockdown has been put in place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block-7.

The lockdown has been imposed in the streets and houses of the specified area and it will remain effective till Jan 14.

“Movement of people residing in areas lockdown shall be strictly restricted. Only grocery shops, bakeries and pharmacies shall be allowed to remain open in the area during the specific timings,” read the notification.

All other businesses will remain closed in the coronavirus hotspot, read the notification.

Only one person of a household will be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC to the law enforcement agencies.

All types of gatherings, public transport and pillion riding will be banned in the area for two weeks.