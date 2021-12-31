PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card distribution for entire Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the distribution of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for the entire population of Punjab province at a ceremony held at the Governor House.
The universal health coverage program would enable each family to avail the medical treatment up to Rs 1 million a year.
During his day-long visit to the provincial capital, the prime minister would also chair different meetings on administrative and political affairs, law and order as well as development projects.
More to follow..
