Friday December 31, 2021
National

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card distribution for entire Punjab

By Web Desk
December 31, 2021
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in Lahore. Screengrab
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the distribution of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for the entire population of Punjab province at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The universal health coverage program would enable each family to avail the medical treatment up to Rs 1 million a year.

During his day-long visit to the provincial capital, the prime minister would also chair different meetings on administrative and political affairs, law and order as well as development projects.


More to follow..