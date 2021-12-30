Daniel Radcliffe reveals he wrote a love letter to Helena Bonham Carter

Radcliffe said he had multiple love interests on the sets of 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe had a massive crush on his Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter, so much so, that he even wrote a love letter for her.



During an interview for the upcoming HBO Max reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Radcliffe said he was completely smitten by the actress 23 years older than him.

“Dear HBC,” Radcliffe, 32, began the letter. “It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee.”

Radcliffe then laughed, embarrassed at the rest of the note, as Carter urges him to continue reading.

“You can share,” Carter, 55, said, to which Radcliffe replied, “I can. I can share this now.”

“I do love you,” he continued. “And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier [so that] I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool.”

Radcliffe went on to say he had multiple love interests on the sets of the iconic film.

“Every part of my life is connected to ‘[Harry] Potter,'” Radcliffe said during the special. “My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of set somewhere.”