Scott Disick 'still upset' over Kourtney's engagement with Travis Barker

Scott Disick is still taking his time to cope up with the fact that his ex ladylove Kourtney Kardashian is now engaged to Travis Barker.

"He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him," a source close to Disick said. "He's looking for support right now."

Kourtney and Disick dated each other on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The source added that Disick's feelings about the situation are "a big reason" why he's been spending time with Kardashian's younger sister Kim Kardashian.

"She's been a good ear for [Scott] and she understands," the source said of the SKIMS creator.



Earlier, the Flip It Like Disick star revealed to Andy Cohen that he has given Kourtney his blessing to move on with other people.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," he told Andy Cohen during the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June.