BTS' Suga is 'feeling okay' after getting Covid-19, says his fellow artist

BTS rapper Suga is 'feeling okay' after getting tested positive for Covid-19, a HYBE artist confirmed.
Lee Hyun, during a broadcast, expressed that he messaged the Daechwita rapper to know about his health.
“I sent a message to Suga, asking if he’s okay and thankfully he said it’s just like a cold and said that he feels okay,” he told fans.
For those unversed, the 28–year-old K-pop Idol was tested positive on Friday, December 24 after he returned to South Korea from the United States.
Big Hit Music extended a statement, “SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today.
"He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”
“(He) has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea," the agency continued.
“He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.”
