Insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) does not count as freedom of expression, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference at the Manege exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23. — Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that insulting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) does not count as freedom of expression.

Putin's views came during his annual press conference, during which he stressed on the importance of "artistic freedom without hindrance to religious freedom", Russian News Agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Insults to the prophet are a "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam," Putin said.

The Russian president also expressed his disapproval of websites posting photos of Nazis.

TASS, quoting Putin, said that such acts "give rise to extremist reprisals", an example of which is the attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after it published blasphemous cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Putin praised artistic freedom in general, but warned that it is one that has its limits and must never infringe on other freedoms.



The Russian president, according to the publication, said his country has "evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state", adding that its people "are used to respecting each other’s traditions".

Such respect is not found in the same measure in some other countries, Putin remarked.





