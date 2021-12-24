Saboor Aly unhappy with media airing her 'alleged' spat with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly is shutting critics spreading rumours of a heated argument with fiance Ali Ansari.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Saboor revealed what she and Ali were actually talking about while the paparazzi recorded the clip.
"This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable of the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!" clapped back Saboor for all the critics who sparked rumours of a heated argument between the duo.
For the unversed, a local magazine turned to their Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a video of Saboor and Ali engaging in a discussion dubbed 'serious.'
The video footage was taken from Ali Ansari's sister, Mariam Ansari's Shendi.
Take a look:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a photo which revealed that Archie took over his father with his ginger hair
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has reportedly raked in $813.9 million at the worldwide box office
Iqra Aziz launches official Instagram account of Kabir
Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also extended love and sweet wishes to dad on his special day.
Kubra Khan and Mahira Khan shared screen space in drama serial 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay'
Alia Bhatt enjoys quality time with her friends including Meghna Goyal. Akansha and Anushka Ranjan and Shaheen Bhatt