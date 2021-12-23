Fahad Mustafa’s son has a ‘fan moment’ with captain Babar Azam: Watch

Fahad Mustafa may be one of the country’s biggest stars but, for his son Moosa, the biggest star is none other than Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam!
Fahad’s five-year-old son Moosa was star-struck on Wednesday after his family hosted a dinner for Babar Azam at their house.
In an adorable video shared by Fahad on his Instagram stories, the skipper is seen signing a cricket bat as an autograph for Moosa as he looks on, and we can’t get enough!
“Fan moment. Moosa with the King,” Fahad aptly captioned the video.
The actor/host also shared a picture with Babar on his Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for coming king Babar Azam. Lovely catching up buddy.”
