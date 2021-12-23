 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form beau Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet

Georgina Rodriguez celebrates her magazine cover shoot on Ronaldo' swanky airliner

By Web Desk
December 23, 2021
Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form beau Cristiano Ronaldos private jet

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared her new stunning snaps  form Manchester  United star's private jet.

The 27-year-old model model has celebrated her magazine cover shoot on footballer boyfriend's swanky airliner

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form beau Cristiano Ronaldos private jet

The Argentinian-born beauty, who is expecting twins with Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for the Spanish edition of the famous magazine and she shared snaps of herself surrounded by copies on her boyfriend's £20million private jet, which is a twin-engine plane that can reach 560mph.

Ronaldo's sweetheart put on a stylish display in a grey jacket and matching trousers. She also posed in a headband with a black handbag. In one picture, the stunner is seen taking a snooze and using the mags as pillows.

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez shares new pics form beau Cristiano Ronaldos private jet

Her mesmerising post garnered massive likes and hearts. The Spaniard gave a sweet captioned to the photos: "Like a little girl. @aloyoga #love #happiness #gratitude."

Georgina Rodriguez, who started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2016 after he walked into the Madrid clothes boutique, is a strong lady and has a lot of personality.