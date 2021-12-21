Sindh declares December 27 public holiday

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in an election rally in Rawalpindi in 2007. — AFP

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced a public holiday on Monday, December 27, a notification said.

According to the notification by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the day will be observed as a public holiday "throughout the province of Sindh".



December 27, 2007 marks the day former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated during a rally in Rawalpindi.



All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day, the notification read.



It added that this does not apply to essential services and "those engaged in COVID-19 emergency/vaccination drives".

On Monday, the Sindh government also announced December 25 (Saturday) a public holiday on account of the birth of Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to mark the festivities of Christmas.