Alia Bhatt sets major bridesmaid goals at BFF’s Haldi event

Indian actress Alia Bhatt is setting major bridesmaid goals as she recently took internet by storm with her latest pictures while attending her school friend’s pre-wedding ceremonies.

The Kalank actress, who is currently busy promoting her highly-anticipated movies; RRR and Brahmastra, turned into a gorgeous bridesmaid as she attended her Meghna Goyal’s Haldi and Mehendi ceremony over the weekend.

In the shared snaps, the Raazi actress can be seen donning a bright yellow outfit with white designs. She paired matching jewellery and kept her wavy hair locks loose for the day-time event.

Alia can be seen smiling as she posed for the camera along with her girl gang including, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, bride-to-be Meghna, Kripa Mehta, Rhea Chatterjee, Devika Advani, and a couple of others too.

The Dear Zindagi star also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Meghna from the event. She captioned it as, “My sweet girl” along with the photo and added a red heart emoticon.

Take a look.



