Ananya Panday loves with audience’s overwhelming response to ‘Gehraiyaan’

Indian film star Ananya Panday is excitedly waiting for the release of her much-awaited film, Gehraiyaan. In her latest social media post, the actress expressed her joy over audience’s overwhelming response to the first look teaser film.

Besides Ananya, the Shakun Batra’s directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

The much-awaited project took the internet by storm just moments after the makers and cast actors unveiled the first look on their social media accounts on Monday.

Since the film’s teaser has been receiving rave reviews from audience, the Student of the Year 2 actress took to her Instagram and expressed her joy about the response for Gehraiyaan.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star, 23, dropped a bunch of her goofy pictures, in which she is seen screaming with joy. Expressing her excitement, in the caption, she wrote, “Feeeeling overwhelmed by all the love towards #Gehraiyaan and the teaser already #Gehraiyaan, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !!!!!!”

Her adorable post was filled love and heart emoticons as fans and other Bollywood stars loved her candid response.

Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant will share the screen space for the first time in Gehraiyaan. The film is set to release on OTT channel Amazon Prime Video on January 25.