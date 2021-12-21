Fault in submarine cable affects internet speed in Pakistan

A fault in the submarine cable Tuesday cut the internet speed by 1 terabyte in Pakistan after which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has started to shift internet traffic to other cables.
South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.
According to industry sources, the fault in submarine cable has affected internet speed in the country that will create problems for users at peak hours.
Sources added that the repair work on SEA-ME-WE 4 will be completed in January 2022.
ECP constitues inquiry committee for fact finding of incidents
Sindh government has announced to observe winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions from...
FM Qureshi says fallout from deepening crisis could mean mass hunger, a flood of refugees and a rise in extremism
Police believe blast occurred inside sewerage line in Shershah due to accumulation of gas
The much-delayed James Webb space telescope will be launched into space on December 24, confirmed NASA
Police say explosion occurred in a gas pipeline which also damaged private bank's building in city's Shershah area