Fault in submarine cable affects internet speed in Pakistan

A fault in the submarine cable Tuesday cut the internet speed by 1 terabyte in Pakistan after which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has started to shift internet traffic to other cables.

South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

According to industry sources, the fault in submarine cable has affected internet speed in the country that will create problems for users at peak hours.

Sources added that the repair work on SEA-ME-WE 4 will be completed in January 2022.