Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand out Christmas gifts in the form of donations

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a special donation to a light parade ahead of Christmas as an early holiday present, reported The Montecito Journal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly dipped into their wallets to donate to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights, an event they also sponsored.
The couple was also reportedly among the first to make a donation.
The Montecito Car Parade featured brightly lit cars whizzing through the town as Santa Claus threw sweets to children from an antique fire engine right at the end of the parade.
The Duchess herself was also spotted in Montecito on Friday, stepping out to shop ahead of the festive season.
Anushka Sharma 'seeks privacy' for her daughter Vamika
The electronic music festival is a move by Saudi's leaders in efforts to change its conservative image
Kanye West gets a tag of ‘modern day Santa Clause’ after donating 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a sequined green gown and gold earrings which she previously wore during her 2019...
Aishwarya Rai and Bachchan family in trouble for off-shore companies
Hailey Baldwin's latest tattoo reads "new york", underneath a diamond