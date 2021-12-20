Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand out Christmas gifts in the form of donations

Meghan and Harry reportedly donated to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a special donation to a light parade ahead of Christmas as an early holiday present, reported The Montecito Journal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly dipped into their wallets to donate to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights, an event they also sponsored.

The couple was also reportedly among the first to make a donation.

The Montecito Car Parade featured brightly lit cars whizzing through the town as Santa Claus threw sweets to children from an antique fire engine right at the end of the parade.

The Duchess herself was also spotted in Montecito on Friday, stepping out to shop ahead of the festive season.